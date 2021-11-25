ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

ካብ ፈረንሳ ናብ እንግሊዝ ብጃልባ ዝሰግሩ ዝነበሩ ስደተኛታት ጃልባኦም ብምጥሓላ ልዕሊ 30 ሰባት ሞይቶም። (ጸብጻብ)

NACA Feature

A rescue workers truck leaves the port of Calais, northern France, Wednesday, At least 31 migrants bound for Britain died Wednesday when their boat sank in the Source: AP

Published 25 November 2021 at 12:35pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Beyene Semere
Source: SBS

ሓደ ካብቲ ኣብ ናይ እንግሊዝ መሰጋገሪ ዘጋጠመ ኣዝዩ ዝኸፍአ ሓደጋ ዝተባህለ ፡ ሓንቲ ዑቕባ ዝሓተቱ ስደተኛታት ዝመልአት ጃልባ ፡ ካብ ፈረንሳ ናብ እንግሊዝ ክትሰግር ኣብ ዝፈተነትሉ ብምጥሓላ ብውሑዱ 31 ሰባት ሞይቶም ።

