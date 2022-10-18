ሓድሽ ሚኒስተር ፋይናንስ ዩኬ ቅድሚኡ ዝነበረ ሚኒስተር ዘውጽኦ ፖሊሲታት ቁጠባ ቀዳዲዱ ደርብይዎ

Screen grab of Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (left) and Prime Minister Liz Truss listen to Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves' response the Chancellor's statement in the House of Commons, London. Picture date: Monday October 17, 2022.. See PA story POLITICS Tory. Photo credit should read: House of Commons/PA Wire Credit: House of Commons/PA/Alamy
Published 19 October 2022 at 9:28am, updated 2 hours ago at 12:54pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Presented by SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS / Allan Lee
ሓድሽ ሚኒስተር ፋይናንስ ቀዳመይቲ ሚኒስተር ዩኬ ሊዝ ትራስ ብምሉኡ’ቲ ንሳን ቀደም ዝነበረ ሚኒስተር ፋይናንስ ክዋዚ ክዋርተንን ዝኣመምዎ በጀት ቀዳዲዱ መሊሱ ናብ’ቲ ዝነበሮ ምምላሱ ኣብ ዝኣወጀሉ፣ እታ ቀ/ሚ ‘ጽላላ ትፈርሕ’ያ’ ተባሂላ ትኽሰስ ኣላ። ነዚ ኣብ ጸገም ተሸሚሙ ዘሎ መንግስቲ ብሪጣንያ ዝሓለፋ ሒደት መዓልታት ከብድቲ ኔረን።
Published 19 October 2022 at 9:28am, updated 2 hours ago at 12:54pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Presented by SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS / Allan Lee
Share