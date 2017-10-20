ምሻምን ምቕንጣጥን ሹመት ኣምባሳደርነት ሮበርት ሙጋቤ

Mugabe and Tedros AdHanom Source: SBS News
Published 20 October 2017 at 1:58pm, updated 24 October 2017 at 3:25pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
ፕረሲደንት ሮበርት ሙጋቤ ኣምባሳደር ሰናይ ድልየት ዉድብ ጥዕና ዓለም ክኸውን ብሓላፊ ‘ቲ ዉዱብ ዶ/ር ቴድሮስ ኣድሖኖም ምስተገብረ፡ “ኣታ እንታይ ወሪድዎም፡ ሎሚስ ከኣ ንሙጋቤ!” ካብ ምባል ሓሊፉ ብገለ መራሕቲ ዓለምን ተጣበቕቲን ቁጥዓ ምስ ኣለዓዓለ፡ “ዘረባኹም ሰሚዐ፡ ነቲ ዝሓሰብኩዎ ሹመት ካብ ሙጋበ ስሒበዮ ኣለኹ ብምባል ዶክተር ኣድሓኖም መልሰ ግብሪ ጻዊዒት ዓለም መሊሱ.. ዝርዝር ትሕዝቶ ኣብዚ ክጸንሓኩም እዩ፡፣
