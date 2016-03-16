ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

ድራማዊ ዉድድር፡ ምርጫ ፕረሲደንታዊ ሕጹያት ኣመሪካ

ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders Source: Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 March 2016 at 10:43am, updated 3 April 2016 at 10:46am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

ኣብዚ ቅንያት ኣብዝተገብረ ውድድር ምርጫ ሰልፊ ሕጹያት ፕረሲደንትነት ኣመሪካ፡ ካብ ሰልፊ ሪፑብሊካዊያን ዶናልድ ትራምፕን ጆን ካሲችን ዓውት ክሓፍሱ'ከለዉ፡ ማርኮ ሩቢዮ ዉድድሩ ኣብቂዑ ዝግለፈሉ ምርኢትዩ ቅኒዩ። ብወገን ደሞክራሲያዊያን ሂላሪ ክሊንተን ንመወዳድርታ ንሚስተር ሳንድረስ ጽቡቕ ገይራያ ተዓዊታትሉ፡፣

Published 17 March 2016 at 10:43am, updated 3 April 2016 at 10:46am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ