ድራማዊ ዉድድር፡ ምርጫ ፕረሲደንታዊ ሕጹያት ኣመሪካ

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders
Published 17 March 2016 at 10:43am, updated 3 April 2016 at 10:46am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
ኣብዚ ቅንያት ኣብዝተገብረ ውድድር ምርጫ ሰልፊ ሕጹያት ፕረሲደንትነት ኣመሪካ፡ ካብ ሰልፊ ሪፑብሊካዊያን ዶናልድ ትራምፕን ጆን ካሲችን ዓውት ክሓፍሱ'ከለዉ፡ ማርኮ ሩቢዮ ዉድድሩ ኣብቂዑ ዝግለፈሉ ምርኢትዩ ቅኒዩ። ብወገን ደሞክራሲያዊያን ሂላሪ ክሊንተን ንመወዳድርታ ንሚስተር ሳንድረስ ጽቡቕ ገይራያ ተዓዊታትሉ፡፣
