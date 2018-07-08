ሓድሽ ሕጊ ታሪፍ ኣሜሪካ ስርሑ ኣብ ዝጀመረሉ እዋን ቻይና ሕነይ ክፈዲ'የ ትብል

Several ship to shore cranes stack shipping containers on-board the container ship Maersk Semarang (19/06/2018) at the Port of Savannah in Savannah, Ga. Source: AP
Published 8 July 2018 at 1:28pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
መንግስቲ ኣሜሪካ ኣብ ልዕሊ $45 ቢልዮን ዶላር ዝግመት ካብ ቻይና ዝኣቱ ኣቑሑት ዘተኣታተዎ ሓድሽ ታሪፍ ክትግበር ኣብ ዝጀመረሉ እዋን መንግስቲ ቻይና ከቢድ ጉድኣት ከስዕብ ዝኽእል ግብረመልሳዊ ስጉምቲ ክወስድ’የ ይብል። ክልቲኤን ናብ ዕሉል ኲናት ንግዲ ዘቕንዓ ዘለዋ ይመስላ።
Published 8 July 2018 at 1:28pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share