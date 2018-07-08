ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

ሓድሽ ሕጊ ታሪፍ ኣሜሪካ ስርሑ ኣብ ዝጀመረሉ እዋን ቻይና ሕነይ ክፈዲ'የ ትብል

US China Trade standoff

Several ship to shore cranes stack shipping containers on-board the container ship Maersk Semarang (19/06/2018) at the Port of Savannah in Savannah, Ga. Source: AP

Published 8 July 2018 at 1:28pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

መንግስቲ ኣሜሪካ ኣብ ልዕሊ $45 ቢልዮን ዶላር ዝግመት ካብ ቻይና ዝኣቱ ኣቑሑት ዘተኣታተዎ ሓድሽ ታሪፍ ክትግበር ኣብ ዝጀመረሉ እዋን መንግስቲ ቻይና ከቢድ ጉድኣት ከስዕብ ዝኽእል ግብረመልሳዊ ስጉምቲ ክወስድ’የ ይብል። ክልቲኤን ናብ ዕሉል ኲናት ንግዲ ዘቕንዓ ዘለዋ ይመስላ።

