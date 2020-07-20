ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

ዓለም ምስ ኮሮና ቫይረስ ከመይ ወዓለት

People attend a protest against the wearing of masks during the coronavirus outbreak, in Hyde Park, London.. Picture date: Sunday July 19, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

People attend a protest against the wearing of masks during the coronavirus outbreak, in Hyde Park, London.. Source: Press Association

Published 20 July 2020 at 5:07pm
Presented by Beyene Semere Weldegiorgis
ኮሮና ቫይረስ ንምክልኻል መሸፈኒ ገጽ ኽወድዩ ንኣመሪካዊያን ከምዘየገድዶም ናይ ኣመሪካ ፕረሲደንት ዶናልድ ትራምፕ ገሊጹ። ብኻልእ ወገን ኣብ ለንደን ነቲ መንግስቲ ብሪጣንያ ዘውጽኦ ሓድሽ ሕጊታት ኮሮና ቫይረስ ንምኹናን ናይ ተቕእዉሞ ሰልፈኛታት ተኣኻኺቦም። መራሕቲ ሃገራት ሕብረት ኣውሮጳ ብዛዕባ ንመሕወዪ ኮሮና ቫይረስ ዝውዕል ባጀት ክሰማምዑ ኣይከኣሉን።

