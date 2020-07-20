ዓለም ምስ ኮሮና ቫይረስ ከመይ ወዓለት

People attend a protest against the wearing of masks during the coronavirus outbreak, in Hyde Park, London.. Source: Press Association
Published 20 July 2020 at 5:07pm
Presented by Beyene Semere Weldegiorgis
Source: SBS
ኮሮና ቫይረስ ንምክልኻል መሸፈኒ ገጽ ኽወድዩ ንኣመሪካዊያን ከምዘየገድዶም ናይ ኣመሪካ ፕረሲደንት ዶናልድ ትራምፕ ገሊጹ። ብኻልእ ወገን ኣብ ለንደን ነቲ መንግስቲ ብሪጣንያ ዘውጽኦ ሓድሽ ሕጊታት ኮሮና ቫይረስ ንምኹናን ናይ ተቕእዉሞ ሰልፈኛታት ተኣኻኺቦም። መራሕቲ ሃገራት ሕብረት ኣውሮጳ ብዛዕባ ንመሕወዪ ኮሮና ቫይረስ ዝውዕል ባጀት ክሰማምዑ ኣይከኣሉን።
