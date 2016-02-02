ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

ቫይረስ ዚካ ህጹጽ ሓደጋ ህዝባዊ ጥዕና ኮይኑ ተኣዊጁ።

Prof David L. Heymann (L), Chair of the Emergency Committee, and Margaret Chan (R), WHO General Director (AAP)

Prof David L. Heymann (L), Chair of the Emergency Committee, and Margaret Chan (R), WHO General Director (AAP)

Published 2 February 2016 at 12:43pm
ብጣንጡ ዝመሓላለፍ ቫይረስ ዚካ ብዓለም ደረጃ ህጹጽ ህዝባዊ ጥዕና ከም ዝኾነ ዓለዋዊ ዉዱብ ጥዕና W-H-O ኣዊጁ። እዚ ዉሳነ ዝመጽእ ዘሎ፡ ኣብ ብራዚል ምስዚሕማም ዝተኣሳሰር ኣሸሓት ጸገም ዘለዎም ቆልዑ ብብዝሒን ቅልጡፍን ይዉለዱ ኣብ ዘለዉሉ ኢዩ።

