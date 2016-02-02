ቫይረስ ዚካ ህጹጽ ሓደጋ ህዝባዊ ጥዕና ኮይኑ ተኣዊጁ።

Prof David L. Heymann (L), Chair of the Emergency Committee, and Margaret Chan (R), WHO General Director (AAP) Source: Prof David L. Heymann (L), Chair of the Emergency Committee, and Margaret Chan (R), WHO General Director (AAP)
Published 2 February 2016 at 12:43pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
ብጣንጡ ዝመሓላለፍ ቫይረስ ዚካ ብዓለም ደረጃ ህጹጽ ህዝባዊ ጥዕና ከም ዝኾነ ዓለዋዊ ዉዱብ ጥዕና W-H-O ኣዊጁ። እዚ ዉሳነ ዝመጽእ ዘሎ፡ ኣብ ብራዚል ምስዚሕማም ዝተኣሳሰር ኣሸሓት ጸገም ዘለዎም ቆልዑ ብብዝሒን ቅልጡፍን ይዉለዱ ኣብ ዘለዉሉ ኢዩ።
Published 2 February 2016 at 12:43pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share