SBS news in Ukrainian – 04/12/2022

- Socceroos eliminated from the World Cup in a devastating defeat to Argentina
- Ukrainian President slams the Russian oil cap as weak
- Aged care facilities are hoping to avoid a repeat of last year's festive season when there was a large spike in COVID cases that resulted in deaths
- Animal shelters are warning about giving pets as presents this Christmas, with many alreadys truggling to find homes for animals surrendered following the end of Covid-19 restrictions
