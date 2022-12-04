SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮ

SBS news in Ukrainian – 04/12/2022

Published 4 December 2022 at 11:48am
By Mariana Watson, Catriona Stirrat
Latest news from Australia and the world.

In this bulletin:
  • Socceroos eliminated from the World Cup in a devastating defeat to Argentina
  • Ukrainian President slams the Russian oil cap as weak
  • Aged care facilities are hoping to avoid a repeat of last year's festive season when there was a large spike in COVID cases that resulted in deaths
  • Animal shelters are warning about giving pets as presents this Christmas, with many alreadys truggling to find homes for animals surrendered following the end of Covid-19 restrictions
Sculpture by the Sea to showcase Ukrainian artists and raise funds for Ukraine

From socks to orthopedic equipment. How Australian volunteers are helping the Ukrainian military

Perth Ukrainian man raises funds to build crisis accommodations in Ukraine

