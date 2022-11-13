SBS news in Ukrainian – 13/11/2022

In this bulletin:



Health authorities have issued a warning for thunderstorm asthma for parts of northern Victoria today

China-Australia talks remain uncertain at ASEAN summit as the countries aim to stabilise relationship

Foreign Minister Penny Wong will use a major speech today to outline her government's plan to fix the country's relationship with China

Australian authorities warn of counteroffensive against alleged Medibank hackers in Russia

Australia will send another 30 Bushmaster armoured military vehicles to Ukraine to assist in its fight against Russian invasion

Victoria's major political parties will officially launch their campaigns today, a day before early voting opens