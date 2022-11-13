SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮ

SBS news in Ukrainian – 13/11/2022

Published 13 November 2022 at 12:27pm
By Mariana Watson, Brooke Young
Available in other languages

Latest news from Australia and the world.

In this bulletin:
  • Health authorities have issued a warning for thunderstorm asthma for parts of northern Victoria today
  • China-Australia talks remain uncertain at ASEAN summit as the countries aim to stabilise relationship
  • Foreign Minister Penny Wong will use a major speech today to outline her government's plan to fix the country's relationship with China
  • Australian authorities warn of counteroffensive against alleged Medibank hackers in Russia
  • Australia will send another 30 Bushmaster armoured military vehicles to Ukraine to assist in its fight against Russian invasion
  • Victoria's major political parties will officially launch their campaigns today, a day before early voting opens
  • Australia beats Great Britain to win a place in the Billie Jean King Cup final
Find out more:

Sculpture by the Sea to showcase Ukrainian artists and raise funds for Ukraine

From socks to orthopedic equipment. How Australian volunteers are helping the Ukrainian military

Perth Ukrainian man raises funds to build crisis accommodations in Ukraine

