SBS news in Ukrainian – 13/11/2022

In this bulletin:
- Health authorities have issued a warning for thunderstorm asthma for parts of northern Victoria today
- China-Australia talks remain uncertain at ASEAN summit as the countries aim to stabilise relationship
- Foreign Minister Penny Wong will use a major speech today to outline her government's plan to fix the country's relationship with China
- Australian authorities warn of counteroffensive against alleged Medibank hackers in Russia
- Australia will send another 30 Bushmaster armoured military vehicles to Ukraine to assist in its fight against Russian invasion
- Victoria's major political parties will officially launch their campaigns today, a day before early voting opens
- Australia beats Great Britain to win a place in the Billie Jean King Cup final
