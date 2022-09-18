SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮ

SBS News in Ukrainian – 18/09/2022

SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮ

SBS Ukrainian

SBS Ukrainian, 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302, every Thursday Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 September 2022 at 10:32am
By Mariana Watson, Deborah Groarke, Hannah Kwon
Source: SBS

Latest news from Australia and the world.

Published 18 September 2022 at 10:32am
By Mariana Watson, Deborah Groarke, Hannah Kwon
Source: SBS
In this bulletin:
  • Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese views Queen Elizabeth's coffin - and meets the King and UK PM
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin is vowing to continue his invasion of Ukraine, saying he won't be deterred by their counteroffensive efforts
  • Russia launches more attacks on Ukrainian troops
  • Acting Prime Minister Richard Marles says Australia is considering providing further military aid to Ukraine
  • Residents are being urged to leave parts of a southern Japanese island over warnings a powerful typhoon
  • At least 14 people have been killed by a landslide that was triggered by heavy rains in Nepal
  • The Sydney Swans through to the A-F-L grand final after a thrilling one-point victory against Collingwood
More news:

Ukraine today - 17/09/2022

Ukraine’s top pianist is here to help his homeland

The real, surprising reason artist painted over controversial Russian-Ukrainian soldier mural

Advertisement
***
Tune in for 
SBS Ukrainian program on 
Thursdays at 3 pm 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to 
SBS Ukrainian podcasts here.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS Ukrainian

SBS новини українською – 18/09/2022

resized_nurse_weighing_pregnant_woman_in_hospital_room_-_stock_photo_gettyimages-532031263.jpg

Життя в Австралії: Що таке допологовий догляд і чому він важливий?

Війна

Україна сьогодні-17/09/2022

Український піаніст Олексій Ботвінов (SBS-Сандра Фулон)

Кращий піаніст України тут, щоб допомогти своїй Батьківщині