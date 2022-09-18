SBS News in Ukrainian – 18/09/2022

In this bulletin:
- Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese views Queen Elizabeth's coffin - and meets the King and UK PM
- Russian President Vladimir Putin is vowing to continue his invasion of Ukraine, saying he won't be deterred by their counteroffensive efforts
- Russia launches more attacks on Ukrainian troops
- Acting Prime Minister Richard Marles says Australia is considering providing further military aid to Ukraine
- Residents are being urged to leave parts of a southern Japanese island over warnings a powerful typhoon
- At least 14 people have been killed by a landslide that was triggered by heavy rains in Nepal
- The Sydney Swans through to the A-F-L grand final after a thrilling one-point victory against Collingwood
More news:
Ukraine today - 17/09/2022
Advertisement
***
Tune in for Thursdays at 3 pm 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302.
Follow us on or sign up to