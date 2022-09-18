SBS News in Ukrainian – 18/09/2022

In this bulletin:



Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese views Queen Elizabeth's coffin - and meets the King and UK PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin is vowing to continue his invasion of Ukraine, saying he won't be deterred by their counteroffensive efforts

Russia launches more attacks on Ukrainian troops

Acting Prime Minister Richard Marles says Australia is considering providing further military aid to Ukraine

Residents are being urged to leave parts of a southern Japanese island over warnings a powerful typhoon

At least 14 people have been killed by a landslide that was triggered by heavy rains in Nepal