Ukraine today - 17/09/2022

Results of the 205th day of heroic defense of Ukraine
- Enemy losses exceeded 54,000
- Forced covert mobilization of the male population in the occupied territories is taking place.
- Exhumation of bodies is being carried out at the mass burial site in the city of Izyum.
- Ukraine will ensure full access of the UN commission to continue the investigation of war crimes in the liberated territories.
- 24,000 hectares of the liberated Kharkiv region have been demined.
- In Ukraine, a fund for liquidation of the consequences of Russian armed aggression has been created.