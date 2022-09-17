SBS Ukrainian

Ukraine today - 17/09/2022

Russia Ukraine War

A Ukrainian serviceman uses a metal detector to inspect a mass grave in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 which contains Ukrainian soldiers who were killed during the fighting against Russians near the beginning of the war. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Source: AAP / Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Published 17 September 2022
By Liudmyla Pavlenko
A mass burial site was found near the town of Izyum. 445 individual graves were discovered in the middle of the forest.

Results of the 205th day of heroic defense of Ukraine
  • Enemy losses exceeded 54,000
  • Forced covert mobilization of the male population in the occupied territories is taking place.
  • Exhumation of bodies is being carried out at the mass burial site in the city of Izyum.
  • Ukraine will ensure full access of the UN commission to continue the investigation of war crimes in the liberated territories.
  • 24,000 hectares of the liberated Kharkiv region have been demined.
  • In Ukraine, a fund for liquidation of the consequences of Russian armed aggression has been created.
