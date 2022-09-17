Ukraine today - 17/09/2022

Results of the 205th day of heroic defense of Ukraine



Enemy losses exceeded 54,000

Forced covert mobilization of the male population in the occupied territories is taking place.

Exhumation of bodies is being carried out at the mass burial site in the city of Izyum.

Ukraine will ensure full access of the UN commission to continue the investigation of war crimes in the liberated territories.

24,000 hectares of the liberated Kharkiv region have been demined.