SBS News in Ukrainian – 18/12/2022

SBS Ukrainian

SBS Ukrainian, 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302, every Thursday

Published 18 December 2022 at 12:02pm
By Mariana Watson, Peggy Giakoumelos
Latest news from Australia and the world.

In this bulletin:
  • Football Australia plans to use the full force of its powers to sanction individuals involved in the A-League Men Melbourne derby pitch invasion
  • Residents in areas south of Perth told to stay on alert as bushfire emergency warnings remain in place
  • Croatia have beaten Morocco 2-1 in the World Cup third-place play-off
  • Coles has joined Woolworths, CostCo , Aldi and Riviera Farms in recalling spinach products potentially contaminated with unsafe plant material
From philosophy to cooking books. How Sydney's publisher promotes Ukrainian culture

NATO seeks to shore up countries affected by Russia's war with Ukraine

Sculpture by the Sea to showcase Ukrainian artists and raise funds for Ukraine

Tune in for 
SBS Ukrainian program on 
Thursdays at 3 pm 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302.

SBS Ukrainian podcasts

