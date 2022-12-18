SBS News in Ukrainian – 18/12/2022

In this bulletin:
- Football Australia plans to use the full force of its powers to sanction individuals involved in the A-League Men Melbourne derby pitch invasion
- Residents in areas south of Perth told to stay on alert as bushfire emergency warnings remain in place
- Croatia have beaten Morocco 2-1 in the World Cup third-place play-off
- Coles has joined Woolworths, CostCo , Aldi and Riviera Farms in recalling spinach products potentially contaminated with unsafe plant material
***
