SBS news in Ukrainian – 20/11/2022

In this bulletin:
- COP27 still trying to reach an agreement on the European Union's proposal of a compensation fund for poorer nations affected by climate change
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese optimistic about the end of Chinese economical sanction
- In Victoria, voters are getting ready for the state election next Saturday
- A gas pipeline exploded outside of the Russian city of Saint Petersburg causing a large fire
- Men are at higher risk of skin cancer in Australia than women
- FIFA chief Gianni Infantino delivers controversial speech on the eve of the World Cup
