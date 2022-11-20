SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮ

SBS news in Ukrainian – 20/11/2022

SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮ

SBS Ukrainian

SBS Ukrainian, 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302, every Thursday Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 November 2022 at 11:28am
By Mariana Watson, Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Latest news from Australia and the world.

Published 20 November 2022 at 11:28am
By Mariana Watson, Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In this bulletin:
  • COP27 still trying to reach an agreement on the European Union's proposal of a compensation fund for poorer nations affected by climate change
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese optimistic about the end of Chinese economical sanction
  • In Victoria, voters are getting ready for the state election next Saturday
  • A gas pipeline exploded outside of the Russian city of Saint Petersburg causing a large fire
  • Men are at higher risk of skin cancer in Australia than women
  • FIFA chief Gianni Infantino delivers controversial speech on the eve of the World Cup
Find out more:

Sculpture by the Sea to showcase Ukrainian artists and raise funds for Ukraine

This year’s Adelaide film festival is showcasing works about Ukraine

From socks to orthopedic equipment. How Australian volunteers are helping the Ukrainian military

Advertisement
***
Tune in for 
SBS Ukrainian program on 
Thursdays at 3 pm 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to 
SBS Ukrainian podcasts here.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

First Snow In Kyiv

Ukraine today – 20/11/2022

First Snow In Kyiv

Україна сьогодні – 20/11/2022

SBS Ukrainian

SBS новини українською – 20/11/2022

VIC FLOODS

Життя в Австралії. Як підготуватися до штормів і повеней