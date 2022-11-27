SBS news in Ukrainian – 27/11/2022

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

In this bulletin:



Labor returned to power for a third term in Victoria's state elections



Ukrainians are commemorating the victims of the Holodomor



Three people dead and a dozen more wounded after a gunman opened fire in a school in Brazil



Rare protests have broken out in China's far western Xinjiang region, with crowds shouting at hazmat-suited guards



Britain says it believes Russia has been removing nuclear warheads from ageing cruise missiles and firing unarmed munitions at Ukraine



Elation for the Socceroos as Australia edges out Tunisia in their World Cup group game.





***



Tune in for SBS Ukrainian program on Thursdays at 3 pm 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302.



