SBS news in Ukrainian – 27/11/2022

Labor returned to power for a third term in Victoria's state elections
Ukrainians are commemorating the victims of the Holodomor
Three people dead and a dozen more wounded after a gunman opened fire in a school in Brazil
Rare protests have broken out in China's far western Xinjiang region, with crowds shouting at hazmat-suited guards
Britain says it believes Russia has been removing nuclear warheads from ageing cruise missiles and firing unarmed munitions at Ukraine
Elation for the Socceroos as Australia edges out Tunisia in their World Cup group game.
