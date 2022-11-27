SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮ

SBS news in Ukrainian – 27/11/2022

Published 27 November 2022 at 11:46am
By Mariana Watson, Julien Oeuillet
Latest news from Australia and the world.

In this bulletin:
Labor returned to power for a third term in Victoria's state elections
Ukrainians are commemorating the victims of the Holodomor
Three people dead and a dozen more wounded after a gunman opened fire in a school in Brazil
Rare protests have broken out in China's far western Xinjiang region, with crowds shouting at hazmat-suited guards
Britain says it believes Russia has been removing nuclear warheads from ageing cruise missiles and firing unarmed munitions at Ukraine
Elation for the Socceroos as Australia edges out Tunisia in their World Cup group game.

Sculpture by the Sea to showcase Ukrainian artists and raise funds for Ukraine

This year’s Adelaide Film Festival is showcasing Ukrainian drama "Pamfir"

This year’s Adelaide film festival is showcasing works about Ukraine

Holodomor in Ukraine.

Ukraine today – 27/11/2022

Holodomor in Ukraine.

Україна сьогодні – 27/11/2022

SBS Ukrainian

SBS новини українською – 27/11/2022

Sova Books

Від кулінарії до Сковороди. Як сіднейське видавництво знайомить англомовних читачів з українською культурою