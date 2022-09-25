SBS Українською - австралійські акценти

Defence Minister Richard Marles says Australia is preparing for the Russia-Ukraine conflict to be a drawn-out one. Ukraine has requested more military aid from Australia, in the form of vehicles and artillery. Mr Marles is intimating this will likely be provided. Credit: Photo By Isam J.
Published 26 September 2022 at 9:50am
By Bogdan Rudnytski
Source: SBS
Кілька акцентів із потоків новин в Австралії, Україні та світі. Більше - довідайтеся тут: SBS Ukrainian - SBS Українською
