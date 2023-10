Україна сьогодні - 13-10-2023

In Brussels, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo. The Head of State expressed gratitude to the Belgians, the government and personally to Alexander De Croo for the security, political, humanitarian, and economic assistance provided to our country for protection against Russian terror. During the meeting, the parties discussed political, economic and defence cooperation. "I thank Belgium for joining the coalition of fighter jets and involving Belgian specialists in training Ukrainian pilots and technical staff. It is very important that today we have Belgium's decision to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighters. In 2025, the aircraft will be delivered from Belgium," the President of Ukraine said during a joint meeting with Alexander De Croo with media representatives following the negotiations in Brussels. Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that, together with the decision of Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway, this ensures the sustainability of aircraft supplies to Ukraine. Credit: The Presidential Office of Ukraine.