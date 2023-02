Україна сьогодні - 24-02-2023

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has launched almost 5,000 missile strikes and 3,500 airstrikes on objects throughout the territory of Ukraine, as well as almost 1,100 strikes using drones. "Overall, since the beginning of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian occupation forces, almost 5,000 missile strikes and almost 3,500 airstrikes have been launched on objects in the territory of Ukraine. Almost 1,100 strikes have been launched using unmanned aerial vehicles," Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov, the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said at a briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. Hromov added that the Ukrainian defenders had destroyed six enemy aircraft and two helicopters, shot down 80 cruise missiles and 84 drones this month. Credit: Ukrinform