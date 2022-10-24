T20 World Cup: 'It was a battle on the field where the arch-rivals fought till the last ball'

India won the Super 12 first match by 4 wickets but it was not an easy journey.



Pakistani fans and their families assembled in a park before going to MCG. India's four-wicket thrilling victory over Pakistan on the final ball of the T20 World Cup super 12 mesmarised fans of both to the last ball.



Two arch-rivals went down to the last ball for India's victory but the fans of both teams appreciated the spirit of the great contest in front of a massive Melbourne Cricket Ground crowd.





SBS Urdu brought the excitement of the fans through Facebook Live.



The great battle is again expected to cross over one billion on TV and other platforms. Rain, hail or shine, cricket fans are celebrating the T20 worldcup extravaganza

Indian and Pakistani fans' reaction after the match.



Commenting on the match, one of the spectators said that although she does not like fighting and war, but she liked this battle in which the traditional rivals continued the winning battle to the last ball.



Indian fans are happy about Virat Kohli's return to form and celebrating their team's victory while Pakistani fans are praising the team-sprit and appreciative of the thrill of the game.



"All credit to Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli," said Pakistani skipper Babar Azam.





"They shifted the momentum and finished the game well ... We had a chance, and we just asked the boys to believe in themselves, but again credit to Virat Kohli."





