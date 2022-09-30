SBS’s radiothon connected Australians to flood affected Pakistanis

SBS Urdu radiothon mobilised the power of humanity to bring people and communities together in times of need.



Sports stars, celebrities, community leaders, poets, musicians, and politicians were among the long list of special guests who joined the broadcast and supported the Radiothon.





The federal government has announced an additional $3 million in aid for Pakistan's flood relief efforts while expressing support for SBS Urdu's Radiothon on Sunday.



Federal Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic said Australians have been "staggered by the truly devastating" floods in Pakistan.





"33 million people have been affected, homes, shops, businesses, crops either severely damaged or completely destroyed and the death toll has been heartbreaking," he told SBS Urdu radiothon held on Sunday 16 September 2022.



Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja said: “We know the effects of this massive flooding will be felt for years to come. Families' lives have been turned upside down and they don’t have the benefit of the support systems we have in Australia when disaster strikes. I urge the commun ity to support this appeal.



Seantor Mehreen Faruqi told the radiothon audeinces that community has come together to provide support and appealed the Australian to donate as much as possible. She earlier appealed Australian government to pay the fair share and increase aid to Pakistan.



His Excellency Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Australia, said: “The unprecedented flooding in Pakistan requires a global response to help us cope with this climate change-induced disaster that has left behind a trail of destruction. We are a resilient nation and we will build back better. Given the scale of damage, we are seeking support from the international community to supplement our efforts.”





David Hua, Director SBS Audio and Language Content, said: “SBS recognises the importance of banding together during times of need. Many Australians are very worried about the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan and want to help, but don’t know how.



David Hua said that he hopes that SBS’s radiothon provides a way for the community – especially Australians with links to people affected by the floods – to feel connected through a common cause.





Alice Hall, Head of International Programs for UNICEF Australia, said: “Pakistan is suffering enormous destruction from flooding, but there is also very high risk from contaminated water and water-borne diseases.



"Every dollar raised through the radiothon will make a difference to people in Pakistan and we thank the community for their support so far”, she added.





Shaniera Akram, a scial worker and wife of former Pakistani crickter Waseem Akram also emphasized on the need of assisting nations like Pakistan who are heavily impacted by the global warming and climate change.



Shaoquett Moselmane, MLC NSW, praise the community support in a diffilcult time.



Muhammed Ashraf, Consular General Pakistan in Sydney requested the community to support impacted people by participating in the campaign.



He told radiothon audeinces that it is encouraging to see that the Pakistani community in Australia is doing all it can to help the effected families by the devastating floods.





Following youth representaives and young talents were also particapted in radiothon: Mehreen Javed, Zeeshan Iqbal, Aamna Butt, Nabirah Butt, Anoushay khan , Sana Alam,



Urdu content producers Afnan Malik, Warda Waqar and Nida Tahseen were also presented.

