129 dead at an Indonesian football game after police fire tear gas at the crowd-Urdu News Sunday 2 Oct. 2022

Treasurer Jim Chalmers warned that Australia won’t be spared from a global recession
- Proposed integrity commission could tap encrypted messages of politicians and raid commonwealth premises
- Australia to impose further sanctions on Russia following its annexation of four Ukrainian territories
SBS Urdu boradcasts full news bulletin on every Sunday and Wednesday.
_____________
- Learn or make it your home page.
- SBS Urdu is broadcast every Wednesday and Sunday at 6 PM (AEST).
- Listen to our Urdu podcasts on
Advertisement