129 dead at an Indonesian football game after police fire tear gas at the crowd-Urdu News Sunday 2 Oct. 2022

INDONESIA SOCCER RIOT

Damaged police vehicles lay on the pitch inside Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, 02 October 2022. At least 127 people including police officers were killed mostly in stampedes after a clash between fans of two Indonesian soccer teams, according to the police. EPA/SANDI SADEWA Source: EPA / SANDI SADEWA/EPA

Published 2 October 2022 at 4:51pm, updated 6 minutes ago at 4:54pm
Presented by Rehan Alavi

Full news bulletin in Urdu - Sunday 2nd. October 2022

Published 2 October 2022 at 4:51pm, updated 6 minutes ago at 4:54pm
Presented by Rehan Alavi
Treasurer Jim Chalmers warned that Australia won’t be spared from a global recession
  • Proposed integrity commission could tap encrypted messages of politicians and raid commonwealth premises
  • Australia to impose further sanctions on Russia following its annexation of four Ukrainian territories
SBS Urdu boradcasts full news bulletin on every Sunday and Wednesday.
