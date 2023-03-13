What are the issues of overseas doctors and what help is available in Australia?
Dr Rizwan Qureshi is the country liaison representative for Pakistan for the Australasian College of Emergency Medicine.
Professional bodies offer introductory, support and exam-preparation programs to newly arrived doctors, but often the local and individual initiatives make the difference and Dr Rizwan Qureshi is one of them. He is the founding director of an advisory forum that provides guidance to new doctors. Dr Rizwan is not only an emergency medicine consultant but a career father of a special child and that makes his story more inspirational.
