Colours of multicultural Australia at Melbourne's Pakistani cricket festival

Pakistan Cricket Association of Australia
Published 26 December 2022 at 11:47am
By Rehan Alavi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Pakistan Cricket Association of Australia or PCAA is organizing 'Cricket Mela 2022' in Melbourne. President Adnan Khawaja says that on the grand final day of the festival, around 1,000 people will enjoy the multicultural festival with food trucks, jumping castles, face painting, DJ, gifts and other family activities along with the cricket final. Listen to the details in this podcast.
