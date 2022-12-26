SBS Urdu

Colours of multicultural Australia at Melbourne's Pakistani cricket festival

SBS Urdu

Pakistani Cricket Mela 2022

Pakistan Cricket Association of Australia

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 December 2022 at 11:47am
By Rehan Alavi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Pakistan Cricket Association of Australia or PCAA is organizing 'Cricket Mela 2022' in Melbourne. President Adnan Khawaja says that on the grand final day of the festival, around 1,000 people will enjoy the multicultural festival with food trucks, jumping castles, face painting, DJ, gifts and other family activities along with the cricket final. Listen to the details in this podcast.

Published 26 December 2022 at 11:47am
By Rehan Alavi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Shahid Afridi

World of sports: Changes in Pakistan cricket board and wedding season kicked off for Pakistani cricketers

Christmas tree erected in Kyiv, Ukraine - 17 Dec 2022

Urdu News Sunday 25 December

Anmol, Mariam, Chrisma.jpg

How do international female students celebrate Christmas in Australia?

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Urdu News Thursday 22 December 2022