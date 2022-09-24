Families seen fleeing Russia to avoid conscription

Riot police detain a young woman during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Pushkin square in Moscow, Russia. Source: AAP
Published 24 September 2022 at 11:25pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Nida Tahseen
Source: SBS
Russia has called on 300,000 reservist troops to join the fight in Ukraine causing many to flee the country as protests erupt in 37 cities nationwide leading to more than 1,300 arrests. This comes as the United Nations General Assembly and the Security Council meet to further condemn Russia's war on Ukraine. Listen to Urdu podcast above.
