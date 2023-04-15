'Friendship and Faith': Reflections of Eid and Ramadan shared by prominent Australian women

Eid and Ramadan help prominent Australian Muslim women connect with their communities.

Welcome to 'Friendship and Faith', a podcast series exploring how the fasting month of Ramadan makes a difference in the lives of prominent Australian women.

We will talk to the first hijab-wearing Senator in Australia – Senator Fatima Peyman, and Shaniera Akram, who converted to Islam when she married former cricketer Wasim Akram. I’ll also chat with Senator Mehreen Faruqi who was the very first Muslim senator in this country, and Order of Australia recipient Professor Samina Yasmeen. Listen to the trailer here.
Latest podcast episodes

'Ramadan and Eid provide opportunities to revisit my behaviours': Shaniera Akram

'Most Australian values are similar to Islamic values': Senator Fatima Payman

Mehreen Saeed Faruqi is an Australian politician and former engineer

'My Australian and Muslim identities go hand-in-hand': Mehreen Faruqi

Samina Yasmeen with her husband Professor James Trevelyan

'We share the happiness and blessing of Eid, Ramadan': Professor Samina Yasmeen