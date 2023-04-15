'Ramadan and Eid provide opportunities to revisit my behaviours': Shaniera Akram

Perceptions about Muslim women in Australia, financial literacy, and the opportunities Ramadan and Eid bring for greater connectivity are just some of the topics explored in this final episode of 'Friendship and Faith'. "Ramadan provides an opportunity to revisit my behaviours and the way I see and treat others," says Shaniera Akram who has become a celebrity since she married former Pakistani cricketing legend, Wasim Akram.

