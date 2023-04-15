'Most Australian values are similar to Islamic values': Senator Fatima Payman

Fatima

Senator Fatima Payman. Source: Facebook / Facebook / Fatima Payman

“No matter where you were born, no matter what you choose to wear, and no matter who you choose to believe in, know that Australia is a place where you are welcome and that you can be part of a united collective.” These were some of the words of hijab-wearing Senator Fatima Payman’s first Senate speech that received a standing ovation. Let’s find out what Ramadan means for Senator Payman and how her iftar menu differs from that of her mum’s.

