'My Australian and Muslim identities go hand-in-hand': Mehreen Faruqi
Mehreen Saeed Faruqi is an Australian politician and former engineer.
'Friendship and Faith' is an SBS Urdu podcast series about the ways four leading Australian Muslim women celebrate the fasting month of Ramadan. In this very first episode, Senator Mehreen Faruqi, who is not only the first Muslim Australian woman in the Australian Senate but also a household name within the Australian Pakistani community, shares her insights.
