Academic performance of Pakistani students is above average: Pakistani High Commissioner to Australia

Mr Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri - High Commissioner of Pakistan in Australia

High Commissioner of Pakistan in Australia, Mr Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said that the educational standard of Pakistani students studying in Australia is above average. During the SBS Urdu Facebook Live, he shared about the steps that have been taken to improve the consular affairs of Pakistanis living in Australia in recent times. The Pakistani High Commissioner also answered the questions of the overseas Pakistanis.

