SBS Urdu

Survey revealed that women from non-English speaking backgrounds are struggling to afford health care

SBS Urdu

Women hugging at group therapy session

Women's Health Week is a nation-wide campaign to focus on improving women's health and help. Source: Getty / Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 September 2022 at 12:52pm, updated 21 September 2022 at 12:58pm
By Rehan Alavi
Source: SBS

The recently released National Patient Survey of Jane Heals revealed that 70% of immigrant women are unable to connect with a doctor or health care provider. Dr Prerna Varma, a Research Fellow within the Turner Institute for Brain and Mental Health, Monash University says that this year’s survey focused on the pandemic, providing the most up-to-date snapshot of how Australian women are faring in a ‘COVID-19 normal’ environment.

Published 21 September 2022 at 12:52pm, updated 21 September 2022 at 12:58pm
By Rehan Alavi
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

AFL CEO PRESSER

Urdu News 21 Sep. 2022 - Government will introduce bill to lower the cost of childcare

Thornbury Primary School has been part of a Victorian pilot program to help staff identify and support students with mental health issues (SBS).jpg

Strategies To Support Kids Mental Health

Thornbury Primary School has been part of a Victorian pilot program to help staff identify and support students with mental health issues (SBS).jpg

کیا لاک ڈاون ختم ہونے کے ایک سال بعد بھی بچے ذہنی دباو کا شکارہیں

WhatsApp Image 2022-09-20 at 3.21.32 PM.jpeg

Meet Pakistani boxer who won Asia Pacific title in Australia