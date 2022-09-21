Survey revealed that women from non-English speaking backgrounds are struggling to afford health care
Women's Health Week is a nation-wide campaign to focus on improving women's health and help. Source: Getty / Getty Images
Published 21 September 2022 at 12:52pm, updated 21 September 2022 at 12:58pm
By Rehan Alavi
Source: SBS
The recently released National Patient Survey of Jane Heals revealed that 70% of immigrant women are unable to connect with a doctor or health care provider. Dr Prerna Varma, a Research Fellow within the Turner Institute for Brain and Mental Health, Monash University says that this year’s survey focused on the pandemic, providing the most up-to-date snapshot of how Australian women are faring in a ‘COVID-19 normal’ environment.
Published 21 September 2022 at 12:52pm, updated 21 September 2022 at 12:58pm
By Rehan Alavi
Source: SBS
Share