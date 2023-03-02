How financial literacy is lifting women out of poverty?

Trieu Thi Tien has been trained to use a new accounting software program (Supplied).jpg

An Australian not-for-profit organisation is targeting financial literacy as the path to lifting women out of poverty in developing countries. Learn more in this podcast.

