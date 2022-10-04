Inter-PakSoc female sports day held in Sydney

InterPakSoc sports day for women was held in Unversity of New South Wales.
Australian universities have a variety of student societies. These student bodies are representatives of students from diverse cultural backgrounds which gives these students from all over the world a recognition. Apart from cultural representation, these societies also provide guidance to solve social, academic and financial problems and organize informative and entertaining events for them. In the past, the leadership or presidency of these societies was mostly held by male students and female students were generally seen playing subordinate roles. But now progress is being seen in these gender roles and Pakistani Student Societies female presidents and vice-presidents who are democratically elected by students. Today, in this podcast, you will meet these presidents and vice presidents and listen how they collaboratively host events.
