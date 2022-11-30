How to get a job: Tips for job seekers in Australia

Read more .
Cheryl Fellows, 47, of Germantown, Md., searches for jobs on a computer at the Germantown Public Library on Friday, Feb. 6, 2009. Source: AAP
Published 30 November 2022 at 12:47pm, updated 36 minutes ago at 12:50pm
By Rehan Alavi
Source: SBS
Achieving the goal of your dream job involves more than simply applying for any and every job you see. Naila Badar and Ali Kazmi are among those who went through the cycle of the job hunt. How they got guidance and support during the job hunting time. Listen the first episode of the two-part series.
