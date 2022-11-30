SBS Urdu

Job hunting tips and help for migrant Engineers in Australia

Exploring Thermal Energy

A thermal engineering lab/water filtration plant at Murdoch University, Perth. Credit: SolStock/Getty Images

Published 3 January 2023 at 1:25pm, updated 3 January 2023 at 1:47pm
By Rehan Alavi
Available in other languages

What are the job opportunities for engineers in Australia and how migrant engineers can get help in job hunting? Listen informative talk with Insaf Ali Khan, President of Pak-Aus Engineers Association and Engineer Syed Abdul Ghani Azizi .

Pak-Aus Engineers Association - PAE.jpeg
Listen podcasts and Read more articles on a similar topic:
urdu_30112022_P1_Job hunting resources - Ali Kazmi and Naila Badar_P1_SBS_ID_20041815.mp3 image

How to get a job: Tips for job seekers in Australia

30/11/202210:24
آسٹریلیا میں ملازمت حاصل کرنے کے لئے کیا کرنا چائیے؟ image

Job hunting made easy: Tips for a job search in Australia

01/12/202210:20
Urdu_17102022_Living in regional area_SBS_ID_18640516.mp3 image

‘Welcoming but challenging’: What life is like in regional Australia for these Pakistani women

22/10/202211:12
"Do you homework before heading to Australia" image

"Do you homework before heading to Australia"

24/09/202013:48
This is Australia - Perception and reality image

This is Australia - Perception and reality

10/09/202017:06
‘Stay focused’: How Maria found her dream career and permanent residency amid the pandemic image

‘Stay focused’: How Maria found her dream career and permanent residency amid the pandemic

13/02/202215:53
urdu_21112022_Opportunities and challenges for migrants in Tasmania_SBS_ID_19950286.mp3 image

Opportunities and challenges for new migrants in Tasmania

23/11/202209:44
