Job hunting tips and help for migrant Engineers in Australia

Read More
Listen podcasts and Read more articles on a similar topic:
LISTEN TO
How to get a job: Tips for job seekers in Australia
SBS Urdu
30/11/202210:24
LISTEN TO
Job hunting made easy: Tips for a job search in Australia
SBS Urdu
01/12/202210:20
LISTEN TO
‘Welcoming but challenging’: What life is like in regional Australia for these Pakistani women
SBS Urdu
22/10/202211:12
LISTEN TO
"Do you homework before heading to Australia"
SBS Urdu
24/09/202013:48
LISTEN TO
This is Australia - Perception and reality
SBS Urdu
10/09/202017:06
LISTEN TO
‘Stay focused’: How Maria found her dream career and permanent residency amid the pandemic
SBS Urdu
13/02/202215:53
LISTEN TO
Opportunities and challenges for new migrants in Tasmania
SBS Urdu
23/11/202209:44
- Learn or make it your home page.
- SBS Urdu is broadcast every Wednesday and Sunday at 6 PM (AEST).
Listen to our Urdu podcasts on , ,