Junaid Akram: The popular YouTuber who is determined to do a serious work in a non-serious way.

Junaid Akram.jpg

Published 31 October 2022 at 12:07pm
By Rehan Alavi
Despite the race of rating and fame, there is no shortage of people working for objectivity and knowledge on social media. Junaid Akram is one such popular YouTuber who is transforming his passion of stand-up comedy into social media platform and raising serious social issues in a lighter way. Listen Junaid's fascinating story recorded in the SBS studio during his Australian tour.

