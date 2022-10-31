Junaid Akram: The popular YouTuber who is determined to do a serious work in a non-serious way.
Despite the race of rating and fame, there is no shortage of people working for objectivity and knowledge on social media. Junaid Akram is one such popular YouTuber who is transforming his passion of stand-up comedy into social media platform and raising serious social issues in a lighter way. Listen Junaid's fascinating story recorded in the SBS studio during his Australian tour.
