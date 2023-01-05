SBS Urdu

Usman Khawaja did it again by making a record with a historic century at SCG

CRICKET AUSTRALIA SOUTH AFRICA

Usman Khawaja of Australia celebrates his century during Day 2 of the Third Test between Australia and South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Thursday, January 5, 2023. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM AAP Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE

Published 5 January 2023 at 3:00pm, updated 5 January 2023 at 3:19pm
Presented by Rehan Alavi
Available in other languages

Usman Khawaja's average at the SCG reached 115 after he passed 100 - the second-highest for a player at one venue in history. Only Don Bradman's mark of 128.53 at the MCG is better.

