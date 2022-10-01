SBS Urdu

Local sports clubs oozing with South Asian talent

Players of Challengers Cricket Club after winning against another club during the Sydney Super League 2.0

Published 1 October 2022 at 7:22pm
By Nida Tahseen
Zeeshan Asad runs a local cricket club for adults and also coaches football to children from multicultural background. In this podcast you will listen what makes his cricket club and football academy unique from others.

The population of Pakistani origin ranks eighteenth in Australia's immigrant community, making Pakistani Australians 1.3 per cent of the overseas-born population here. Zeeshan Asad is also one such individual who migrated to Australia from Pakistan and made Sydney his permanent home. But as they say, wherever Pakistanis go, their love for their native country and cricket go with them. The same happened with Zeeshan and after coming to Australia, his love for cricket got a new hope. He started Challengers Cricket Club three years ago which he is running successfully.
Zeeshan Asad posing with his wife and three children after a football match.
Zeeshan's talent is not only limited to cricket, but he is also a football coach and runs a football academy for children. The Star Football Academy provides year-round training to children from diverse cultural backgrounds in various regions of New South Wales. His academy also offers international opportunities to his players. In this podcast you get information not only on how to register yourself in this cricket club and get your children enrolled in football academy but also learn about the uniqueness of both ventures.
Children playing a practicing football match during a training session at Football Star Academy
