Many young Aussies are pessimistic about the future

mental Health

Source: AAP

Published 4 December 2022 at 3:12am
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Afnan Malik
Source: SBS
Many young Australians are feeling doubtful about the future, according to a new report by the national charity Mission Australia. The report has revealed the top personal challenges and wider concerns for young Australians across the country, including over the state of the environment, equity and discrimination and mental health.

