Men's over-representation in soaring suicide rates reflects 'a huge problem'

Men's health

Source: AAP

Published 13 September 2022 at 9:14am, updated 3 hours ago at 9:16am
By Warda Waqar, Gloria Kalache
Source: SBS

Australia's suicide rate has been increasing and men are three times more likely to die by their own hand than women. That's three times the number of people who die in road accidents. Mental health support services say that's a huge problem and they're urging men to seek help.

