New research shows migrant and refugee women are the Australian workforce's great untapped resource
The 'Unlocking Potential' report investigated the economic participation of migrant and refugee women in Australia.: supplied
Published 10 December 2022 at 3:43pm
By Omoh Bello
Presented by Afnan Malik
Source: SBS
New research has shown that migrant and refugee women are being prevented from achieving their economic potential in Australia, despite high levels of skilled work and education. Those behind the research have recommended a targetted approach to alleviate the situation.
