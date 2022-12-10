SBS Urdu

New research shows migrant and refugee women are the Australian workforce's great untapped resource

SBS Urdu

The 'Unlocking Potential' report investigated the economic participation of migrant and refugee women in Australia.

The 'Unlocking Potential' report investigated the economic participation of migrant and refugee women in Australia.: supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 December 2022 at 3:43pm
By Omoh Bello
Presented by Afnan Malik
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

New research has shown that migrant and refugee women are being prevented from achieving their economic potential in Australia, despite high levels of skilled work and education. Those behind the research have recommended a targetted approach to alleviate the situation.

Published 10 December 2022 at 3:43pm
By Omoh Bello
Presented by Afnan Malik
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Energy bills

Urdu News Friday 09 December 2022

Australia Indonesia Bali Bomber

Urdu News Thursday 08 December 2022

Daily Life in Nablus, Palestine - 6 Dec 2022

Urdu News Wednesday 7 December 2022

SG Illegal household dumping at the Sydney street

بغیر جرمانے کے بیکار گھریلو سامان کو کیسے ٹھکانے لگائیں ؟