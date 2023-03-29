Pakistan Report: Bill to curb the power of Chief Justice
In this photo released by National Assembly of Pakistan, newly elected Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif addresses a National Assembly session, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, April 11, 2022. Pakistan's parliament elected opposition lawmaker Sharif as the new prime minister Monday, following a week of political turmoil that led to the weekend ouster of Premier Imran Khan. (National Assembly of Pakistan via AP) Credit: AP
A bill to deprive the office of the Chief Justice of Pakistan of powers to take suo-motu notice in an individual capacity, the proposed legislation was referred to the Standing Committee on Law and Justice by National Assembly Speaker for further deliberations. The amendments which have been proposed in the Supreme Court’s rules have sparked a fresh debate in legal and political circles and it is expected that the bill may be struck down by the apex court.
