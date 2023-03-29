Pakistan Report: Bill to curb the power of Chief Justice

Pakistan Politics

In this photo released by National Assembly of Pakistan, newly elected Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif addresses a National Assembly session, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, April 11, 2022. Pakistan's parliament elected opposition lawmaker Sharif as the new prime minister Monday, following a week of political turmoil that led to the weekend ouster of Premier Imran Khan. (National Assembly of Pakistan via AP) Credit: AP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A bill to deprive the office of the Chief Justice of Pakistan of powers to take suo-motu notice in an individual capacity, the proposed legislation was referred to the Standing Committee on Law and Justice by National Assembly Speaker for further deliberations. The amendments which have been proposed in the Supreme Court’s rules have sparked a fresh debate in legal and political circles and it is expected that the bill may be struck down by the apex court.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Toddler obesity study

Urdu news 29 March 2023: Study finds toddler foods contain too much sugar or salt

Adnan in Hotel

How quarantine during Ramadan taught me resilience: A personal account

New First Minister of Scotland, Humza Yousaf standing on an election platform in front of a banner reading "Stronger for Scotland".

Humza Yousef becomes Scotland's first Muslim leader

Ramadan connects (2).png

How Ramadan increases binding for an Australian Muslim family of a special child?