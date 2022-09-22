SBS Urdu

Pakistan Report: Demand from the world to 'do more' to help flood victims in Pakistan

PAKISTAN FLOODS ANGELINA JOLIE

epa10196792 A handout photo made available by the International Rescue Committee (IRC) shows US actor and activist Angelina Jolie (C-R) talking with women affected by floods in Dadu, Sindh province, Pakistan, 20 September 2022 (issued 21 September 2022). Jolie arrived in Pakistan on 20 September, on a trip intended to draw international attention to the country's unfolding humanitarian crisis in the wake of unprecedented rains and floods. According to the country's National Disaster Management Authority, a total 1,559 people, including 551 children, have died and more than 33 million people have been displaced since the monsoon season started in mid-June. EPA/SAIMA JAVED/IRC HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Credit: SAIMA JAVED/IRC HANDOUT/EPA

Published 22 September 2022 at 4:15pm
More deaths and destruction due to floods in the country. Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has said that she is with Pakistan in demanding the world to 'do more' to help the flood victims. Chairman PTI Imran Khan has instructed the workers to prepare for the march towards Islamabad.

Several UN human rights experts have called on States to step up their assistance to monsoon flood victims in Pakistan
  • US president and UN chief urged world to help Pakistan after cataclysmic floods
  • Chairman PTI Imran Khan has instructed the workers to prepare for the march towards Islamabad
