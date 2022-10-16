Disastrous impact of Pakistan’s flood is far from over

People affected by floods move to higher grounds in Nawabshah District, Sindh province, Pakistan, 15 October 2022. According to disaster management authorities, around 160 bridges and 5,000 km of roads have been destroyed or damaged, with 3.5 million acres of crops affected and about 800,000 livestock lost. More than 33 million people have been affected by floods since June 2022, the country's Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said. EPA/REHAN KHAN 1111 Source: EPA / REHAN KHAN/EPA
The news of Pakistan's devastating floods may not be as prominent now, but neither the plight of the flood victims has ended nor the spirit of Australian Pakistanis helping them. Listen how the community is keeping the momentum to ensure that help must reach to the victims.
Published 16 October 2022 at 12:34pm
Source: SBS
Share