Pakistani community all set to move clocks forward

For all states bar Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australia Sunday 7 October from 2am marks the beginning of daylight savings.

For all states bar Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australia Sunday 6th October from 2am marks the beginning of daylight saving. Source: AAP

Published 28 September 2022 at 5:38am
By Nida Tahseen
Australia is the sixth largest country in the world geographically. Its land area of 7.7 million square kilometers is divided into three distinct time zones that include Australian Eastern Standard Time, Australian Central Standard Time and Australian Western Standard Time. In this podcast, learn how Pakistanis spend hours of daylight saving in Australia.

