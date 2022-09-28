SBS Urdu

Pakistani cyclist shares her experience of taking part in 2022 UCI road world championships

SBS Urdu

95th UCI Road World Championships 2022 - Women Junior Individual Time Trial

Maryam Ali of Pakistan sprints during the 95th UCI Road World Championships 2022 - Women Junior Individual Time Trial a 14,1km race from Wollongong to Wollongong / #Wollongong2022 / on September 20, 2022 in Wollongong, Australia. Credit: Con Chronis/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 September 2022 at 1:19pm
By Afnan Malik
Source: SBS

Maryam Ali participated in junior category of 2022 UCI road world championships in Wollongong last week. She shares her experience in this podcast.

Published 28 September 2022 at 1:19pm
By Afnan Malik
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANTAttorney-General Mark Dreyfus

Passport and Driving license numbers are among the details leaked - Urdu News 28 Sep. 2022

For all states bar Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australia Sunday 7 October from 2am marks the beginning of daylight savings.

Day Light Saving - Are you ready to loose an hour of sleep?

For all states bar Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australia Sunday 7 October from 2am marks the beginning of daylight savings.

ڈے لائٹ سیونگ: کیا گھڑیوں کا ایک گھنٹہ آگے بڑھنا آپکی زندگی کو متاثر کرتا ہے؟

Russia: Mobilised citizens receive weapons in Kamchatka

Urdu News Sunday 25 Sep. 2022