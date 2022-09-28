Pakistani cyclist shares her experience of taking part in 2022 UCI road world championships

Maryam Ali of Pakistan sprints during the 95th UCI Road World Championships 2022 - Women Junior Individual Time Trial a 14,1km race from Wollongong to Wollongong / #Wollongong2022 / on September 20, 2022 in Wollongong, Australia. Credit: Con Chronis/Getty Images
Published 28 September 2022 at 1:19pm
By Afnan Malik
Source: SBS
Maryam Ali participated in junior category of 2022 UCI road world championships in Wollongong last week. She shares her experience in this podcast.
