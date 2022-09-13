Over 60's Cricket World Cup: Pakistan's Syed Kazmi scores 120 in nail biting match against Rest of the World
Pakistan beat Australia to qualify for Over 60's Cricket World Cup final
Published 14 September 2022 at 4:35am
By Nida Tahseen
Source: SBS
Over 60's Cricket World Cup is currently underway in Australia's Sunshine Coast. Pakistan has qualified for the final after defeating Australia in the semi-final. This team representing Pakistan is a collection of talented players, many of whom have played first class cricket, but one prominent name among them is Syed Ghaffar Kazmi, who on September 7, played a memorable innings of 120 runs against the Rest of the World team and led Pakistan to victory. Let's get to know more about his cricketing journey in this podcast.
