Over 60's Cricket World Cup: Pakistan's Syed Kazmi scores 120 in nail biting match against Rest of the World

Pakistan beat Australia to qualify for Over 60's Cricket World Cup final. Source: Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association

Pakistan beat Australia to qualify for Over 60's Cricket World Cup final

Published 14 September 2022 at 4:35am
By Nida Tahseen
Over 60's Cricket World Cup is currently underway in Australia's Sunshine Coast. Pakistan has qualified for the final after defeating Australia in the semi-final. This team representing Pakistan is a collection of talented players, many of whom have played first class cricket, but one prominent name among them is Syed Ghaffar Kazmi, who on September 7, played a memorable innings of 120 runs against the Rest of the World team and led Pakistan to victory. Let's get to know more about his cricketing journey in this podcast.

اوور 60 کرکٹ ورلڈ کپ: سید کاظمی کی سنچری نے نئی تاریخ رقم کردی

