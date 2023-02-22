Shaniera Akram, the wife of Wasim Akram, says that support from overseas Pakistanis is essential for those suffering from cancer.
Why support of Pakistani Australians is vital for a cancer hospital in Karachi?
Australian Pakistanis are coming together to lay the foundations of the biggest cancer hospital of Pakistan in Karachi.
For the first time, events are being held in all major cities of Australia for raising funds for Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital. Listen the conversation with the event organisers and Shanira Akram.
