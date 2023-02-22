Why support of Pakistani Australians is vital for a cancer hospital in Karachi?

2023-02-20_16-50-47.jpg

Australian Pakistanis are coming together to lay the foundations of the biggest cancer hospital of Pakistan in Karachi.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

For the first time, events are being held in all major cities of Australia for raising funds for Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital. Listen the conversation with the event organisers and Shanira Akram.

Shaniera Akram is a supporter of cancer hospital.
Shaniera Akram, the wife of Wasim Akram, says that support from overseas Pakistanis is essential for those suffering from cancer.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

QLD PARLIAMENT SITTING

How to preserve Australia's indigenous languages for future generations?

Teams are representing their respective communities in a multicultural cricket league.

Sydney Cricket League: Showdown of multiculturalism by community cricket

jobs_aap.jpg

"How we handled Job-hunting stress during the COVID?" : Job hunters sharing their experiences

Muneeba Ali amd Saim Ayub

A new breed of Pakistani cricketers creating sensation on social media