Sports roundup: Australia reached in ICC World Test Championship Final

Shahida Raza.jpg

Pakistani women's field hockey player Shahida Raza was among other migrants who died in a shipwreck off Italy's southern coast. The migrants' wooden boat, crammed with passengers who paid smugglers for the voyage from Turkey, broke apart in rough water just off a beach in Calabria before dawn on Sunday. (Pakistan Hockey Federation via AP)

The Pakistani female hockey player died in Italy shipwreck. Pakistan Super League has entered an interesting round. Australia's convincing nine-wicket triumph over India in the third Test has helped them book a place at this year's ICC World Test Championship Final.

