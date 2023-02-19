Read details.
A new breed of Pakistani cricketers creating sensation on social media
The Men in Green may have most of the limelight in Pakistan cricket but women cricketers are quietly stepping up and letting their success make all the noise. Wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali just became the first batter from Pakistan to score a century in the Women’s T20 World Cup and the sixth woman to do so overall. An emerging young Pakistani boy Saim Ayub smashed his maiden PSL fifty off 33-balls, including an incredible one-legged scoop shot for six that made him a social media sensation.
