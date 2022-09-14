SBS Urdu

Urdu News 14 September 2022

TRAINS NSW

Commuters are seen at T8 Airport train station in Sydney, Wednesday, August 17, 2022. NSW train commuters face more disruptions on Wednesday with a six-hour strike affecting some services. (AAP Image/Flavio Brancaleone) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / FLAVIO BRANCALEONE/AAPIMAGE

Published 14 September 2022 at 4:06pm
Presented by Warda Waqar
Pandemic leave payments extended indefinitely. The New South Wales government and transport unions are facing further debate over rail worker pay, conditions and safety. For more details listen to Urdu News

AUS dollars

A new face on Australia's coins

AUS dollars

آسٹریلیا کے سکوں پر اب نظر آئے گا ایک نیا چہرہ

Pakistan beat Australia to qualify for Over 60's Cricket World Cup final. Source: Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association

Over 60's Cricket World Cup: Pakistan's Syed Kazmi scores 120 in nail biting match against Rest of the World

اوور 60 کرکٹ ورلڈ کپ: سید کاظمی کی سنچری نے نئی تاریخ رقم کردی