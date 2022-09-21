SBS Urdu

Urdu News 21 Sep. 2022 - Government will introduce bill to lower the cost of childcare

AFL CEO PRESSER

Australian Social Activist Tanya Hosch addresses media during a press conference at Yarra Park Precinct in Melbourne, Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (AAP Image/Diego Fedele) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE/AAPIMAGE

Published 21 September 2022 at 7:28pm, updated 2 hours ago at 9:10pm
Presented by Rehan Alavi
The AFL announces an external independent panel to examine allegations of harassment targeting First Nations players. Australia take out the victory against India in the first of the T20 three-match series. UN chief reiterated world to consider debt reduction to help those nations that were facing a possible economic collapse.

